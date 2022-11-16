Continue Reading Below Advertisement

Arsenty: DeVito was one of the very first big guest stars to appear on The Simpsons, which helped to set the stage for a lot of big names to come. It was also advertised to be a big episode at the time — there are a lot of newspaper ads and things like that announcing that DeVito was going to be Homer’s brother.

Jean: Danny came to the table-read, and he was fantastic.

Martin: Danny threw himself into the part, and it certainly fit him well — that working-class simmering volcano. DeVito is always good at playing the angry guy, but looking back, I was struck by how much it leaned into him as a guy who never had a family. It’s touching.

Jean: After the episode aired, Jim came in and said, “I watched the first one and I really liked it, but we made a mistake: We didn’t have Herb start to come back up at the end. He’s ruined by Homer, but there should be something he gets an idea for right at the end of the episode and you see him start to come back up.” That was the genesis for “Brother, Can You Spare Two Dimes,” which John Swartzwelder wrote.

Arsenty: That episode, which was from the end of Season Three in 1992, was the last time we saw Herb Powell until a quick little answering machine cameo in 2013. Since Herb is Homer’s brother, a lot of people wonder why we haven’t seen more of him.

Martin: I don’t know why we haven’t seen more of Herb. But I haven’t really thought about it either. Honestly, I was surprised he got a second episode.

Jean: The way our scripts work is that we have a regular cast, so we’ll put a character like Moe in every episode because Hank Azaria is already there. If we wanted to bring Herb back, we’d need to have an episode worthy of bringing Danny back, and we just haven’t had that yet.

I do have another idea for him, though: I think it’d be funny if the car Homer designed for Herb is suddenly this incredible classic, and DeVito tries to get Homer back to make more of them. I don’t know if we’ll ever do it. But we’ll see.