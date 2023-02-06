Creating ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Linda Belcher: How John Roberts Became the Funniest Mom on TV

‘I know you are, but what am I?’ — Pee-wee Herman

When I was 13, I saw Pee-wee Herman perform at Carnegie Hall. This was in 1984, before his show, and I was obsessed. In junior high, I was pretty shy and didn’t have a lot of friends. After those awkward years, I found theater in high school, and I began to do Pee-wee at my school talent show. I was 15, and being able to get up there and have a good performance changed my outlook on life and how people saw me. It helped me come out of my shell. My family encouraged it because being a ham was something I was good at.

I began impersonating my mom when I was like six years old. Before Macy’s was called “Macy’s” it was “Bamberger’s,” and I used to imitate my mom saying, “We’re going to Bambergers.” My mom’s Italian and from Brooklyn — she’s just a lot of fun to make fun of. She had a really good sense of humor about it, too. My whole family’s like that. They’re all colorful characters from Brooklyn, Long Island and Staten Island, and they’re all able to laugh at themselves. Honestly, I’m probably the worst at it.

I grew up in Edison, New Jersey, but I moved into the city when I was 17 and started going to the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. My grades had been pretty terrible, and back then, they didn’t diagnose things like ADHD, they just said you were lazy. Since performing is what I was good at, my parents supported me — they always told me to do what makes me happy.