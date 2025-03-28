Jon Lovitz and Al Jean Send Up Trial Balloon for ‘The Critic’ Reboot

With everyone else and their brother getting a reboot, why not an animated Jon Lovitz?

Both Lovitz and Simpsons legend Al Jean took to social media this week to drum up support for a reboot of The Critic, the animated sitcom about a TV movie critic that bounced around networks during its limited run. How much nostalgia is there for a Lovitz cartoon that only has 23 episodes? That’s what the guys want to know.

“Just curious,” asked Jean, “how many would like to see the Critic, with @realjonlovitz return?”

Lovitz, in true Lovitz fashion, was less subtle: “Critic Fans!!!! You keep telling me you want it back. I’ve been trying for years! Well, now, creator Al Jean is on board!!! If you want it back, we need your help! Please like this post and spread the word! So we can show the studio, how many people want it!”

For those of you keeping score at home, that’s 11 exclamation points. And the strategy seems clear — by asking fans if they want more Jay Sherman, the sad-sack critic who declares “It stinks!” while reviewing parodies of popular movies, Lovitz and Jean would potentially have a compelling argument for a streamer on the fence about greenlighting new episodes.

It's early, but the support doesn’t seem overwhelming. Lovitz’s hyperbolic post has less than 500 responses, but Jean is getting more traction with 1,600+ replies. There are some smart-ass responses, of course, but at least some fans would love to see a return.

“I’ve been waiting on this day for 30+ years,” said @MarkOut4Heels.

“Literally the show would have unlimited fodder with movies today. Jay hates Netflix so he goes old school and goes to the theater and gets stuck to the floor after paying $102.92 for a small popcorn and junior mints,” suggested @HeyHelpDeskGuy.

“Hell yea Jon! Can’t wait,” wrote @G8RTHEH8R. “The movie business needs to be made fun of now more than ever. Can’t wait for Jays commentary on the MCU.”

Lovitz can’t wait either. He talked to the Television Academy last year about his disappointment over the show’s early cancellation despite decent ratings. “I wish the show would have kept going. It was a hit show, and they just canceled it,” he said. “So it’s one of those regrets, like: What would five years’ worth of shows that should have been, instead of just 23 episodes, look like? I’ve been trying to do it again ever since.”

Lovitz even tried to get the Television Academy interviewer to endorse a revival. “Would you want to see a reboot of it?” he asked.

“I would absolutely watch that show,” said the interviewer.

Lovitz cupped his hands around his mouth and yelled: “Put that in the article!”

Now Lovitz and Jean are floating a Twitter trial balloon. Can they drum up enough support to make The Critic happen one more time?