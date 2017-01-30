6 Creepy Landlords Who Will Give You Nightmares

Well, we think there's a good chance they're renting from somebody on this list:

If you check among your friends, you'll find that every renter somehow ended up with the World's Worst Landlord. Obviously, some of them have got to be lying. But somewhere out there, in a ceiling-leaking, mold-fruiting apartment, is the poor bastard who's telling the truth.

With a generous smear of DNA and disgustingly clear video evidence, the Colorado Springs police issued an arrest warrant for felony trespassing. Spoogey McTrespantser fled but was arrested in El Paso and placed in a jail cell they should consider bleaching after he leaves.

KKTV "The cops took it for DNA evidence. We ... didn't ask for it back."

The camera caught Pierce's landlord, Carlos Quijada, entering the room with his boyfriend, whereupon they began having vigorous sex on the renters' sheets. To make matters worse, this slimy landlord wiped the even slimier remains of their lovemaking on DiGiulio's wedding dress. And while she probably wasn't going to wear it again, this is the kind of thing that really sucks the sentimental value out of an heirloom.

The renters, Logan Pierce and Mikaela DiGiulio, did not discover this by finding a dicklike stain on her dress and piecing together the mystery. Pierce owns a security camera, which he aimed directly at his own bed. Up until then, the camera's main job was almost certainly filming the back of his balls in his home movies, but at the end of last year, it finally performed its intended function. It detected noise, clicked on, and started live streaming footage to him at work. And this footage definitely violated several office policies.

It's important not to bury the lede in a story about a Colorado Springs building manager sneaking into an apartment, fornicating on the renter's bed, and cleaning his dong off with the most expensive and precious item there. And that's what goddamn happened .

In typical shitty landlord fashion, Kip and Nicole Macy bought an apartment building and immediately set about evicting their five tenants so they could jack up the rent. One of the tenants, a disabled man named Scott Morrow, went to court to fight the eviction. The law determined that he couldn't be evicted for a full year. The Macys decided the law could go fuck itself.

ABC

"Use the scales of justice to weigh how little fucks we give."

The Macys were so pissed at Morrow for thwarting their (highly illegal) plan to clear out the building that they cut off his electricity, cut his phone line, and even cut through the floor joists supporting his apartment. Then, since he didn't come crashing through, they went below his apartment and sawed a hole in his floor. Morrow was home and actually witnessed a freaking saw removing his floor while he was sitting on it. He and a friend attacked it and bent it, but the saw still managed to make a 2-foot-by-4-foot hole in his overpriced apartment with no electricity or structural support.

ABC

Step One: Hole. Step Two: 5,000 snakes.

While the Macys were terrorizing Morrow, two of their new tenants figured out they were being overcharged under San Francisco's rent-control law and started paying at the lawful rate. The Macys lost their minds, and their grasp on sanity was already at a saw-a-hole-in-a-handicapped-guy's-floor level.

They changed the locks, sneaked in to dismantle the furniture, and started stealing. They took a cellphone, a Gucci watch, and $2,000 in cash. One of the new tenants/terror victims caught Kip Macy ransacking his apartment, and Kip kicked him in the chest before running out.

ABC

Which was all caught on tape, because apparently tenants record everything.

Threatening notes started appearing at the tenants' doors, and their water was cut off. These people were living in a dark building with no water that might collapse at any minute while paying a just-barely-not-illegal amount of rent to a lunatic who was now their burglar and kumite opponent.

Nicole Macy, not to be outdone in the psycho department by her husband, got in on the action. She never kicked anyone in the chest, but she broke in and poured ammonia on the tenants' clothes, bedding, and electronics. And since all of this is stupidly illegal, it won't surprise you to find out that Kip Macy was accused of three felony conspiracy charges, three burglary charges, two stalking charges, two grand theft charges, one misdemeanor vandalism charge, and a felony count of shutting off service because of some silly laws they still have on the books against terrorizing the handicapped. Nicole Macy faced three conspiracy charges, three burglary charges, two stalking charges, two grand theft charges, one charge of cutting phone service, and one count of misdemeanor vandalism.

San Francisco PD

As well as several general counts of unlordlike conduct.

Proving they never got around to considering the consequences of their actions, the two maniacs borrowed money from their parents to post a $500,000 bond and fled the country. They were found in Italy after Kip's mom reached out to bail bondsmen to track them down. The two still aren't quite sure what they did wrong, though in an interview with 20/20, Kip admitted he did "regret, you know, having moved the Mexicans' stuff into the hallway." That's pretty big of you, Kip.