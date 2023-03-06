It’s fascinating what I do and don’t remember about that night. I can’t remember the red-carpet experience at all, but I remember being in the lobby before the ceremony standing in line for the water fountain behind Jodie Foster. I was waiting for her to be done, and when she was done, she turned around and I said, “Hi.” She said hi back, and then I got the water. It was so weird because it’s her, but you don’t see her. All this stuff — the movie stars, the stage, all of it — it just exists on television.

We were seated 15 or 20 rows to the left of the stage near the other people in the same category. We all said “hello” to each other. I didn’t have a date with me. My girlfriend was a ballet dancer in New York, and she had a performance. I was with Paula Mazur and Mike and Mike’s girlfriend. Dean was there with his wife, Sally Menke, who edited the movie.

I hadn’t written anything beforehand. When we were sitting there, that’s when I thought of the line I’d say if we won: “We’re really glad we cut out the other 60 minutes.” I also knew I was going to thank Johnny Carson and Peter Lassally. Peter Lassally was the producer of The Tonight Show. He saw me at a little club in Boston and that’s how I ended up on The Tonight Show.

The presenters for the award were Martin Short and Carrie Fisher. I knew Martin because I was on Saturday Night Live a few times when he was in the cast in the early 1980s. I’d never met Carrie Fisher though. When they said our name and we went up to the stage, it was so weird being up there with her. I mean, it’s her and I’m just a guy. I’m just a guy, and she’s giving me an Academy Award.

I thanked the producers, David Picker, Paula Mazur and Paul Jackson. I also thanked Mike and Johnny Carson and Peter Lassally. Dean thanked HBO, Alive Films and the Academy, as well as his wife. That was it, then we went into a room full of reporters. We stood up on this little stage while they asked us questions.