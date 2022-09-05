Continue Reading Below Advertisement

Twenty-six years after its debut, “The Bizarro Jerry” remains one of the most memorable episodes of Seinfeld, and it only could have been pulled off in a later season of an immensely popular show. Full of Seinfeld in-jokes, the episode assumes the audience understands a typical Seinfeld story and puts a backwards spin on things. It also contains one of the most iconic moments in the entire series, where Jerry, George and Kramer have a standoff in the street with their Bizarro counterparts with Elaine is stuck in the middle.

Here to talk about the episode is its writer, David Mandel, as well as each of the “Bizarro” actors who had to study their counterparts and figure out what exactly playing their opposite meant.

David Mandel, Seinfeld writer: Some of my earliest comic book exposure as a kid came from these wonderful hardcovers that DC put out in the 1970s of both Batman and Superman. They covered everything from the 1930s to the 1970s and that Superman book was my first exposure to the villain known as Bizarro Superman. That was followed by DC Digests that I read at summer camp, which were these reprints of stuff from the 1960s. There was plenty of Bizarro stuff in there.

The original cover art for Superman’s Girl Friend Lois Lane #27 (1961) featuring Bizarro. Part of David Mandel’s personal collection.

Anyway, all that was rattling around in my head for years and when I started working on Seinfeld I began to introduce nerdier content into the show, like Wrath of Khan references and there was this conversation between Jerry and George about what Iron Man wore under his armor.

Of course, there had been Superman references on the show because Jerry was a Superman fan, so when I pitched the concept of the Bizarro Jerry, Jerry was all over it. He knew what it was and loved it and he saw why that would be funny. I always give him credit because he was the one to say “take it further.” It’s because of Jerry that there’s that ending scene of the show where they actually talk in Bizarro-speak. That was Jerry saying “Go for it.” That happened a lot in those final two seasons, Jerry encouraged the writers to go further.