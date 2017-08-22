5 Insanely Wrong Health Tips Your Parents Taught You

Much like any DIY project, adjusting your healthcare practices should only be done based on the advice of professionals, not some random person on the internet or the voice your dog uses that only you can hear. Because just like what Dr. Von Fluffles whispers through the walls at night, some advice that sounds good at the time may instead turn out to be murderous.

5 If You Swallow Poison, Don't Force Yourself To Puke

The logical reaction when somebody swallows a toxic substance is to try to get that shit straight back out as soon as possible. For years, pediatricians recommended that parents keep ipecac syrup on hand in order to induce vomiting in cases of accidental poisoning.

But more recent studies have concluded that by inducing vomiting, you actually risk dehydrating the subject on top of the poisoning. Plus, you're far from guaranteeing that all of the harmful substance has been evacuated from their system, and in the case of a victim falling unconscious, you're introducing the very real possibility of them suffocating to death on their own vomit. That's got to be, like, the third-worst way to die.

R&H

It doesn't bode well when the stuff meant to cure poisoning has its own entry with Poison Control.

As for ipecac, a study of 750,000 poisoned children found that its use resulted in "no reduction in resource utilization or improvement in patient outcome." Not only that, but (perhaps unsurprisingly for a substance so noxious that its sole purpose is to make you launch your lunch into the next room) too much ipecac syrup can damage your heart or outright kill you. It's so unhelpful, in fact, that the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that you toss that shit straight out. But that's the kind of talk Big Vomit doesn't like to hear.