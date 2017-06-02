6 Children's Books Whose Real Story Flew Over Your Head

Unless you're some kind of weirdo who still reads the same books from childhood -- or the kind of weirdo who actually has kids of their own -- you probably haven't checked out any picture books in a while. Well, guess what: There's some heavy shit out there . Since our prepubescent brains weren't equipped to untangle them, let us present a series of book reports on some of those childhood favorites that totally flew over your head while you were busy eating glue.

Despite having been turned into a feature film full of boner jokes and regret, Dr. Seuss' The Cat In The Hat continues to endure as one of the most-read children's books ever. And what's not to like? After all, it's the whimsical story of a talking cat who owns a goddamn hat. And! It also works as a treatise on modulating your sense of moral value in the absence of a god.

You see, the book finds two kids being left alone by their mother, who presumably had a gig in another children's book across town. So, the girl (Sally) and the unnamed boy (Tyler Durden?) just sit there and stare out the window.

Random House

All the calamitous events of this story could have been avoided with a good old-fashioned TV set.

In strolls the Cat in the Hat, a figure of anarchy and moral decrepitude. He promises meaningless frivolity to Sally and her brother, encouraging them to disregard their mother's rules -- if she's not here, what does it matter? Only the family's pet fish tries to remind the kids that adhering to a code of conduct is important, the freaking killjoy. This is a good point to mention that the image of a fish has traditionally been used to represent the church.