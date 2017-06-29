The Hard Realities Of Life After I Shot Myself In The Head

There are 94 successful suicides every day, and one attempted suicide every 38 seconds. Most suicide attempts fail, and 70 percent of the people who fail will not attempt again. Attempting suicide is a reflection of a few moments -- a short, awful period that a lot of people survive. They get through it. Their lives go back to normal, and the idea that they ever wanted to die seems like a surreal joke. In June of 2010, "Jessica" attempted suicide by putting her husband's .40 caliber handgun under her chin and pulling the trigger, and the fact that she was able to talk to us without a Ouija board makes her fairly unique, since guns are actually the outlier in the world of suicide statistics: 90 percent of suicides involving a gun succeed. She told us her story and, even though it ends well, it's pretty terrifying. Fair warning.
6I Have No Memory Of Attempting Suicide
"One day I woke up in the hospital, and I had no idea where I was," Jessica told us. "I had paper bags on my hands and I was tied to bed, and everything hurt."
Jessica was tied down because she kept trying to touch her face, and her hands were in bags because she kept waking up and undoing her restraints. Jessica's mouth was a thorn-bush of razor sharp wiring that sliced the insides of her cheeks and gums, and her tongue was held together by several dozen stitches. And she had no idea why. You might have already guessed that firing a bullet through your head at close range would have an effect on your memory:
"I had to ask 'Leon' (her then-husband) what had happened, and he had to tell me," Jessica said. "I was just in disbelief. I thought there was no way I could've actually done this. I thought a) chicks don't shoot themselves, and b) I'm really cute! Cute people don't shoot themselves! It turns out that was about the tenth time he had had to explain everything. I feel so guilty about that -- making him explain, over and over. It was so difficult for him."
When waiting to see if your spouse survives the night isn't quite stressful enough.
That was early in the treatment, but the pattern continued. Her family kept having to explain her own suicide attempt to her again and again, like they were all living in a sadistic Groundhog Day. Once she woke up with her parents beside her, just before a nurse gave her a shot of pain medicine. Jessica didn't even realize she was in a hospital. She just thought it was a stranger sticking a needle in her arm while her mom and dad watched, and did nothing.
