7 Scenes From Nature Too Ridiculous To Be Real (But Are)

Over the course of countless millennia, evolution has produced a mind-boggling variety of beauty and majesty. But you know what else it's made? Insanity. There are times when Mother Nature is a maniac flinging neon paint and giraffe DNA into our universe just to see what will happen. Here are seven of those times.
7The Fabulous, Cartwheeling Flic-Flac Spider
If spiders terrify you, you're not alone. Most of us agree they are horrifying, unsettling little poisonous things, and if you think differently we have bad news: When spiders can't smell fear in a human, they wait until they're asleep and crawl into their ears and mouth. Anyone not scared of spiders has at least 12 of them living and nesting inside their body at any time.
And while we're sharing fun facts about spiders, one of the most ferocious family of spiders is Sparassidae. They're known as Huntsman spiders and they're not only leaping, agile predators; they're pants-shittingly huge.
"Let's make a bet. I can jump onto your face before you can make a fist. Go."
But every family has an embarrassing member and the black sheep of the Sparassidae clan is the flic-flac spider. It was discovered by Professor Dr. Ingo Rechenberg less than 10 years ago during a Moroccan desert jaunt, and it's fucking stupid. The flic-flac somehow, after generations of hunting desert prey, adapted itself to travel by lunatic cartwheel.
Seriously.
Look at this ridiculous thing go. It's like it spends its whole life falling down the stairs. The flic-flac got its name from the gymnastics move it uses to travel (obviously). It can move up to 4.5 mph this way, which sounds like a brisk walk, but would scale to something like Mach 1 at human size. While other spiders worked out how to build enormous webs and pit traps, flic-flacs were somehow given the ability to always look like they're celebrating.
"She kissed me! She kissed me!!! Wheee!!! Oh god, oh god, I can't stop! Why can't I stop?! AIIIIEEEE!!!"
Oh, and they also build bizarrely unappealing tubes as nests. They construct them using their feelers and a specialized set of bristles and hold them together with spider silk. Think about what that means. It means not only did evolution create a cartwheeling spider, it created mortar tubes to launch those cartwheeling spiders. No, really. Think about what that means. Right now, this very second, you live in a world that naturally creates mortar tubes for launching cartwheeling spiders.
Sleep well.
6Giraffe Neck Boxing
Giraffes are pretty easy-going for a wild animal. Sure, if a lion attacks them they might stomp them into lion chutney to get away, but until recently, researchers could only speculate that giraffes had their own form of neck karate.
BBC
"Here it comes! I got this! REooOWRSHIT!!! SHIT, I don't got this!"
Tall, skinny, and visibly awkward in movement, the giraffe is nature's lanky teenager bumbling through puberty. But they've managed to turn that awkward lankiness into a weapon of war.
When it's time for giraffes to settle a beef, they engage in a violently clumsy battle of head butts. It begins by the giraffes getting into the gentlemanly position of war -- standing shoulder to shoulder facing the same direction. Then, almost politely, they take turns ramming their own neck into their opponent's neck. A match ends when it hurts enough for one of them to stop. If you translated the ritual into human, men would settle issues by shaking each other's hands, unzipping their pants, and slamming their dongs together until one screamed. So no different, really. Theirs is just a bit more metal.
BBC/Discovery
"RAINING BLOOOOOOOD! FROM A LACERATED SKYYYY! BLEEDING ITS HORROR!
CREATING MY STRUCTURE; NOW I SHALL! REIGN-IN-BLOOD!"
The ridiculous neck-on-neck violence was captured just a few years ago by a BBC Nature and Discovery Channel production in Namibia. They followed a herd of giraffes down the Hoanib river until they finally beheld the Secret Kumite of the giraffes. As with most fights, it started over a girl. She was lanky, covered in flies, and had a 20-inch blue tongue, but in the giraffe community those are not deal breakers.
The dominant male responded to her moist, musky ovulation, but things got less sexy when a young bull interfered. Giraffes do not have celebrity-hosted mid-season replacement dating shows to pick their mates like we do, so the two suitors had to battle. And thanks to BBC Nature and the Discovery Channel hiding behind a bush and watching it, we now know giraffe ladies give up their flowers to the herd's best neck fighter. The herd's second-best neck fighter gets the consolation prize: a giraffe-patterned sack of neck bones.
