6 Terrifying Serial Killers (Who Are Still Out There)

This prompted a particularly perceptive district attorney to comment, "It is clear that the area in and around Gilgo Beach has been used to discard human remains for some period of time," which presumably sent local property values plummeting for everything except Scarface-style mansions.

The fact that the beach is so secluded, tricky to navigate, and full of nasty shit made it an ideal corpse-dumping ground for who knows how long. One skull was linked to legs that were found elsewhere in 1996, while other victims had been reported missing as late as 2010. And in all that time, there have been a grand total of zero leads. The most definitive clue anyone can offer is that the killer has access to burlap sacks, which narrows it down to anyone with $5 and access to a Home Depot. How do the cops even know they're not dealing with ten different killers with the creepiest timeshare ever? Well, one indicator is that someone repeatedly called one victim's teenage sister from the victim's cellphone to taunt her. Unfortunately, he was savvy enough to keep the calls short and thus untraceable.

The New York Times

Yet another way the CSI franchise has made this world a worse place.

The best anyone can offer is that the killer probably has some knowledge of police proceedings and what looks like a mundane life, complete with the possibility that they're killing when their wife and kids are out of town. But that's all educated guesswork, with less-educated guesswork blaming everything from sex parties among the ultra-rich to satanic rituals. The theories get weird in a hurry, which is what tends to happen when ten bodies are discovered and all law enforcement can offer is "Dunno, it's probably a white dude?"

Ironically, police now believe Shannan Gilbert wasn't a victim of the serial killer and may have drowned, but at least her 911 call helped them stumble across victims who otherwise might have never been found. Hey, gotta take your victories where you can get them.