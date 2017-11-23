Things To Be Thankful For In A World Of Unrelenting Horror

4 That We Have Someone At Cracked Who Can Write Things Like This That We Have Someone At Cracked Who Can Write Things Like This

Kristi Harrison, on why sexual assault victims don't come forward:

Now that you -- an interesting, fun, smart, ambitious person who has a million things to accomplish -- have been assaulted or harassed, you have a choice. You can tuck this Bad Thing away in your brain and keep living your life as normally as possible, or you can step into the second part of the nightmare of assault: the part where you describe the experience over and over again in front of people who may or may not believe you, who might actually be paid to tear you to shreds in public, and who can destroy every dream or ambition you've ever had for yourself. Oh, and if you choose to step forward, your name and your assailant's name will be linked forever and ever, even after you die. When people think of you, they'll also think of him. That's what you're signing up for when you come forward.

