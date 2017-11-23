Things To Be Thankful For In A World Of Unrelenting Horror

It's interesting how the last year managed to last ten years. Either the sheer weight of the bullshit has bent the fabric of spacetime, or the human mind just wasn't built to process 30 outrage headlines a day.
But hey, we're still alive! You and I as organisms, and Cracked as a business. And with life comes possibilities. Things can get better! Or worse! But hopefully better! So with that, here are a bunch of things we should all be thankful for.
1 Any Video Of Capybaras In A Hot Tub
There's probably some fascinating explanation behind what I'm seeing there. (Do you have to keep capybaras in hot water? Are they being cooked?) I don't ever want to know it.
2 ISIS Has Absolutely Gotten Its Ass Kicked This Year
Yep, while a bunch of other awful nonsense dominated the headlines, ISIS was utterly obliterated on the battlefield, and no longer controls any major cities anywhere. Suck it, dicks!
3 The Dog Rates Twitter Account
It's a Twitter that rates dogs, and they all get deservedly high scores.
146 Comments